Woman And Two Dogs Fatally Struck By Lightning Near Los Angeles

By Logan DeLoye

June 22, 2022

Branched lightning strikes close to a river
Photo: Getty Images

A young woman and her two dogs were pronounced dead near the San Gabriel Riverbed in Pico Rivera this morning around 9:00 a.m after being struck by lightning during a storm. According to CBSNEWS, first responders tried to revive the woman before officially announcing that she had passed away.

"We're ordering our crews indoors for now because of the volatility we have in our thunderstorms," City Manager Steve Carmona told CBSNEWS. "For residents, we'll be sending out a notification just to give them a warning to be careful.

"It's devastating," Pico Rivera resident Mary Perez shared with CBSNEWS. "I mean my heart aches. I heard she's a younger lady. It's scary."

CBSNEWS noted a statement that was released by the City of Pico Rivera following the tragic incident that read:

"This morning at approximately 9:00 a.m. it was reported to the City by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that a woman walking her two dogs along the San Gabriel Flood Control District was struck and killed by an apparent lightning strike. The woman and her dogs perished as a result of the lightning strike."

The City of Pico Rivera also revealed in the statement that the region has seen a recorded total of 3,700 lighting strikes. This particular storm originated from a large monsoon that started in Baja, California. The woman’s identity has not been released to the public.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.