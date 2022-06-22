Woman And Two Dogs Fatally Struck By Lightning Near Los Angeles

A young woman and her two dogs were pronounced dead near the San Gabriel Riverbed in Pico Rivera this morning around 9:00 a.m after being struck by lightning during a storm. According to CBSNEWS, first responders tried to revive the woman before officially announcing that she had passed away.

"We're ordering our crews indoors for now because of the volatility we have in our thunderstorms," City Manager Steve Carmona told CBSNEWS. "For residents, we'll be sending out a notification just to give them a warning to be careful.

"It's devastating," Pico Rivera resident Mary Perez shared with CBSNEWS. "I mean my heart aches. I heard she's a younger lady. It's scary."

CBSNEWS noted a statement that was released by the City of Pico Rivera following the tragic incident that read:

"This morning at approximately 9:00 a.m. it was reported to the City by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that a woman walking her two dogs along the San Gabriel Flood Control District was struck and killed by an apparent lightning strike. The woman and her dogs perished as a result of the lightning strike."

The City of Pico Rivera also revealed in the statement that the region has seen a recorded total of 3,700 lighting strikes. This particular storm originated from a large monsoon that started in Baja, California. The woman’s identity has not been released to the public.