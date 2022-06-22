Zac Efron To Star In New Movie About Notorious Texas Family

A new film about the notorious Texas wrestling family, the Von Erichs, has its starring actor — Zac Efron!

The movie, written and directed by Sean Durkin, tells the story of the Von Erich dynasty, which was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a group, according to MySanAntonio. The Von Erichs were a family of professional wrestlers that battled a family curse, won several wrestling championships and underwent a few deaths.

According to MySanAntonio, the family's patriarch Fritz Von Erich famously passed away at 68 years old. At the time in 1997, five of his six sons had already died.

At this time, it's unclear which Von Erich family member Efron will portray in The Iron Claw. No other details have been released about the movie yet.

It was recently announced that Efron would also star in an upcoming Netflix comedy alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King called Behind the Candelabra. He's also slated for Apple TV's The Greatest Beer Run Ever. As for a High School Musical reboot, you can see what Troy himself said about it here.