Zac Efron Says He's Interested In A 'High School Musical' Reboot

Zac Efron is officially down to step back into the role of Troy Bolton! In a short interview clip posted to Instagram by E! News, Efron is asked "Would Zac Efron be interested in a High School Musical reboot?" and his answer is exciting for fans of the beloved Disney Channel franchise.

"Of course," the actor responds without hesitation. "Seriously, having the opportunity, in any form, to go back and work with that team would be so amazing," he continued with a nostalgic smile. "My heart's still there."