Dave Chappelle Buys Land In Small Ohio Village To Spite Developer

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently purchased a large piece of land in order to block a land developer from building a subdivision in the small Ohio village he lives in, according to TMZ.

It all started when Oberer Land Developers, Ltd. announced plans to build a huge subdivision on a piece of land they owned in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The subdivision would have taken up 52 acres. When the Yellow Springs town council held a public meeting to discuss the plans, Chappelle made it abundantly clear that he did not approve. He even threatened to pull the plug on his own business venture, a restaurant/comedy club called the Firehouse Eatery.

Despite Chappelle's efforts, the council approved the development. But it's not over quite yet. According to TMZ, Dave bought at least 19 acres of Oberer's property, which would essentially block Oberer's plans — at least momentarily.

Chappelle, who is originally from Washington D.C., moved to Yellow Springs during the height of his success in the early 2000s. Although it seems like a bit of a random place for a celebrity to move, Chappelle has said he frequently visited Ohio as a child to visit his father after his parents separated. He currently lives there with his wife and three children.