Two Ohio Men Have Robbed 15 Banks In The Last Four Months

Two Ohio men managed to rob 15 banks across five different states, all over the course of just 4 months, according to Click On Detroit.

32-year-old DeAndre Thorington of Cleveland Heights and 30-year-old Jeremy Martin of Bedford are both linked to the robberies, which occurred between February 11 and June 4 in Indiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Thorington has been accused of physically robbing the banks, while Martin has been accused of acting as the getaway driver.

Police say that Thorington wore plastic gloves, communicated through notes that said he was armed, and almost always got in and out of the banks within a minute. After the June 4 robbery at the Premier Bank in St. Clairsville, Ohio, local officers issued a “be on the lookout” alert for a silver vehicle. Belmont County Sheriff's saw the vehicle on the highway and tried to pull it over, but when the driver didn't stop, a chase reaching speeds of 100-110 mph ensued. Both men were eventually caught, taken into custody and identified as Thoringotn and Martin.

The men have been accused of taking or trying to take by extortion any property, money, or valuables; conspiracy to commit offense or defraud the United States; and aiding and abetting.