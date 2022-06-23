Dramatic Video Shows Coach Save Life Of Swimmer Who Fainted In Pool

United States artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez lost consciousness and needed to be rescued by her coach, Andrea Fuentes, during the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday (June 22) in a similar incident to one that occurred a year prior.

Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronized swimming for Spain, jumped into the pool after Alvarez after the swimmer sank to the bottom during the end of her solo free final routine and was in danger of drowning.

Alvarez received medical attention beside the pool before being transported away from the scene via stretcher.

The American faced a similar scare when she and swim partner Lindi Schroeder needed to be pulled out of the pool by Alvarez during an Olympic qualification event last year.