Dramatic Video Shows Coach Save Life Of Swimmer Who Fainted In Pool
By Jason Hall
June 23, 2022
United States artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez lost consciousness and needed to be rescued by her coach, Andrea Fuentes, during the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday (June 22) in a similar incident to one that occurred a year prior.
Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronized swimming for Spain, jumped into the pool after Alvarez after the swimmer sank to the bottom during the end of her solo free final routine and was in danger of drowning.
Alvarez received medical attention beside the pool before being transported away from the scene via stretcher.
The American faced a similar scare when she and swim partner Lindi Schroeder needed to be pulled out of the pool by Alvarez during an Olympic qualification event last year.
“Anita is much better, she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest,” Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca via CNBC. “I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn’t breathing, but now she’s fine. She has to rest.”
USA Artistic Swimming issued a statement on its verified Instagram account confirming Alvarez "has been evaluated by medical staff and will continue to be monitored."
"She is already feeling much better and using today to rest," the statement read. "Whether or not she will compete in the free team final on Friday, June 24th will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff."