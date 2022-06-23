Man Arrested In San Diego After Livestreaming Police Standoff

A man livestreaming his early morning standoff with police in San Diego has been taken into custody.

According to ABC 10 News, officers with the San Diego Police Department were called to the intersection of Fourth Avenue and F Street around 12 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible carjacking. The caller reported seeing a man possibly armed with a knife trying to break into multiple occupied vehicles.

Police claim the suspected carjacker, who was said to be driving a black Cadillac, was seen shortly after driving the vehicle north on 11th Avenue near Broadway. Officers initiated a traffic stop, pulling the car over in a parking lot and surrounding the vehicle, but the man reportedly refused to step outside the car. That's when the standoff began and he started to livestream the incident, the news outlet reports.

The standoff lasted nearly an hour before officers approached the vehicle and started firing pepper balls. When the man exited the car, officers pepper sprayed and tackled him before arresting him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, no other details have been released, including the identity of the man arrested and the possible charges he could face.