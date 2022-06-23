Man Steals Patrol Car, Responds To Police Call While 'Intoxicated'

A man was arrested after stealing a police vehicle, evading and shooting at police all while appearing to be intoxicated earlier this week.

Jeremiah James Taylor, 33, was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, impersonating a police officer, obstruction, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, second-degree burglary and reckless driving, the Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KDVR.

Taylor reportedly a marked 2013 Dodge Durango after breaking into the Lake George substation of the Park County Sheriff's Office early Monday (June 20) morning.

The 33-year-old then responded to a domestic violence call just prior to 3:30 a.m. that he heard on the broadcast on the department's police channel inside the vehicle.

The people at the home said Taylor appeared to be intoxicated upon arrival and that he asked, "where's the old man that's going to shoot someone?" before speeding off prior to officers arriving at the scene.

“That was one of my biggest concerns that we were going to have a high-speed pursuit with a law enforcement vehicle crashing into an innocent citizen,” Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said via KDVR.

Police spotted Taylor about two hours later, which led to a high-speed pursuit of up to 110 MPH and several traffic laws being broken.

Taylor crashed the police vehicle on Matakat Road around Mile Marker 4 before running into the woods, where deputies caught up to him.

Taylor was reportedly armed with a knife, which led to deputies deploying a taser and shooting at least one round, however, no deputies were reported to be injured during the incident.

Taylor experienced self-inflicted knife wounds and was taken to the hospital while in custody.