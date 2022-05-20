Florida Woman Throws Rubber Snake At Police, Tasered After High-Speed Chase

A Florida woman was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that injured three motorists and resulted in the suspect throwing a rubber snake at police and being tasered following multiple crashes.

Dawn LaShawn Laparde was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as fleeing and eluding, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook page Thursday (May 19).

The department said Laparde led deputies on a vehicle pursuit after attempting to run down a Martin County Sheriff's Office motorcycle.

Laparde was reportedly driving between speeds of 80 and 100 MPH as she attempted to run down the police motorcycle, according to the department.

The deputy managed to jump off the motorcycle before being struck and Laparde drove off before being located by two MCSO police vehicles while driving toward Indiantown.

During the pursuit, Laparde motioned to the deputies that she had a gun and drove erratically, trying to force the police vehicles to crash.

Laparde smashed into one police vehicle and continued causing a rollover crash of an oncoming pickup truck occupied by three people at the time.

Deputies were able to stop Laparde's vehicle and, when they approached her, Laparde threw a snake at a deputy, which was later found to be rubber.

The deputy deployed a taser and took Laparde into custody. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Laparde is being held on a $90,000 bond and police said additional charges were possible.