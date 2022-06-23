Michigan Bride Saves Groom Shot Repeatedly Just Hours After Their Wedding

Earlier this month, a bride helped save her new husband's life after he was shot 10 times on their wedding night, according to WLNS.

23-year-old Marcellous Suttles was out with his bride on Pearl Street near downtown just after midnight on June 5. That's when police said two groups of people got in a fight, resulting in four men being shot. One of the men, 25-year-old Armonie Acklin, died at the scene.

Suttles sustained 10 gunshot wounds in his shoulder, stomach, hand and thigh. His bride used ties and belts to stem her husband's bleeding and also helped at least one other man before emergency responders arrived.

“She was covered in blood,” Kieychia Likely, Suttle's aunt, said. “They wouldn’t release her because she witnessed the whole thing. The streets were blocked off. She was hysterical, rightfully so because she had just gotten married that morning.” The two had gotten married earlier on June 4 at New Covenant Church.

Despite his injuries, Suttles was released from the hospital that the same day. His mother called it a “miracle,” but he still has a long road to recovery. He will need surgery on his hand and possibly on his shoulder, as well.