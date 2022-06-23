San Diego's Surprising Connection To Netflix Series 'Love On The Spectrum'

If you've seen the first season of Netflix's new series Love on the Spectrum U.S., you may have noticed a surprising connection to San Diego County.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. is an Americans spinoff of the similar Australian series Love on the Spectrum which follows people on the autism spectrum as they navigate dating and relationships. According to Times of San Diego, cast members David and Abbey visited Alpine's big cat and bear sanctuary Lions Tigers & Bears in episode four. Both lion enthusiasts, they walked around the sanctuary looking at the myriad animals and even feeding one of the lions.

Following the sanctuary's appearance on the hit show, founder and director Bobbi Brink spoke about the experience of highlighting the exotic animal nonprofit that houses abused and abandoned animals while educating the public.

"We were thrilled to share our sanctuary with fellow animal lovers David and Abbey," said Brink. "We knew this was an incredible opportunity to show the world what a large, accredited exotic animal sanctuary looked like."

Now for the big need-to-know question: Are David and Abbey still together?

**Warning: Spoilers ahead.**

If you were following along on David and Abbey's journey, you may be wondering what happened after the cameras stopped rolling. Well, it turns out the pair really connected and Abbey confirmed to Netflix that they are still together.