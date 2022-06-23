This Is Illinois' Weirdest Law

By Logan DeLoye

June 23, 2022

WTF! Portrait of shocked lawyer surprised emotional IT manager looking out glasses with wide open mouth eyes at screen of laptop having unexpected expression sitting at desk
Photo: Getty Images

For a law to be "stranger than fiction," it has to be pretty strange. Though 'weird' and 'strange' are both subjective terms, some laws are so out there that there is little disagreement as to how strange they truly are. We are left to wonder, "how did that ever get signed as a law?" Regardless of how we feel about it, breaking the law can result in fine or imprisonment.

According to a unique list compiled by Far & Wide, the weirdest law in all of Illinois is that you can legally drink before the age of 21 if you are enrolled in a culinary program. The law was put into place in 2012 and details that culinary students must be in a culinary classroom for the law to take effect.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the weird Illinois law:

"You don’t need to sneak booze if you’re under the age of 21 in the state of Illinois. All you need to do is enroll in a culinary program. Sounds easy enough, right? In 2012, the Illinois Senate passed a law that allowed culinary students to drink under the legal age limit. The only catch is that the students must be in a culinary classroom — and they have to spit the wine out after tasting."

For more information regarding the strangest laws in each U.S state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.