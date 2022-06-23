This Is Illinois' Weirdest Law

For a law to be "stranger than fiction," it has to be pretty strange. Though 'weird' and 'strange' are both subjective terms, some laws are so out there that there is little disagreement as to how strange they truly are. We are left to wonder, "how did that ever get signed as a law?" Regardless of how we feel about it, breaking the law can result in fine or imprisonment.

According to a unique list compiled by Far & Wide, the weirdest law in all of Illinois is that you can legally drink before the age of 21 if you are enrolled in a culinary program. The law was put into place in 2012 and details that culinary students must be in a culinary classroom for the law to take effect.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the weird Illinois law:

"You don’t need to sneak booze if you’re under the age of 21 in the state of Illinois. All you need to do is enroll in a culinary program. Sounds easy enough, right? In 2012, the Illinois Senate passed a law that allowed culinary students to drink under the legal age limit. The only catch is that the students must be in a culinary classroom — and they have to spit the wine out after tasting."

