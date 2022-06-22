This Is The Best Food Festival In Illinois

Some states are specifically known for the food that they produce the most of. For example, Georgia is known for peach production and Chicago takes pride in their one-of-a-kind deep dish pizza. Attending a food festival and sampling different cuisines is a great way to get a feel for the local culture. Wether the festival centers around deserts, seafood, meat, or locally grown produce; the food that is available will reveal something about the area's agriculture and which foods they take the most pride in. Also, who doesn't love free samples?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best food festival in Illinois is Taste of Chicago held in the heart of the Windy City. Nothing encompasses Chicago food culture quite like this three-day festival full of the best food in the entire city. The main attraction, (you guessed it) the classic Chicago-style deep dish pizza.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best food festival in all of Illinois:

"The Taste of Chicago festival was established in 1980 to showcase the city’s considerable culinary scene and has become so popular over the years that it's been expanded for the summer 2022 event. It’s now held over three consecutive Saturdays in different neighbourhoods, followed by a three-day event in central Grant Park. There’s all kind of food, from Midwest classics and deep-dish pizzas to edgy cuisine cooked by some of the city’s best chefs. The entertainment is top-notch too, with music from local and national acts."

