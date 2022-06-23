TSA Just Got A Whole Lot More Interesting At One Texas Airport

You don't need to take out your ID or passport at airport security anymore. All you need is your face and your phone.

Slow down! This only applies to customers flying American Airlines out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the airline announced Wednesday (June 22), according to NBC DFW. You can now enter security checkpoints by scanning your face.

To make this happen, you'll need TSA PreCheck and the American Airlines app on your phone, which will allow you to use the facial recognition technology. If you have PreCheck and the American Airlines app, here's how it works next time you're at airport security:

Take a photo of your face , scan your driver's license and/or passport in the app and enter your American Airlines AAdvantage number. You'll then scan your phone at the security checkpoint, similar to how you would scan if your boarding pass was loaded onto your phone.

American Airlines said it's looking to expand this test to Miami, Phoenix, Washington, D.C. and other airports later this year. The airline is also looking to implement similar technology at kiosks, bag check and domestic boarding gates.