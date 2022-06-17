Cheers! This Texas Airport Just Said Yes To To-Go Drinks

Airport beers hit different. Everybody knows that. But now, they'll taste even better as you walk around the terminal with them! Yes, that's right. To-go drinks have arrived at San Antonio International Airport.

According to MySanAntonio, passengers can carry their alcoholic beverages into public terminal areas, thanks to a new ordinance amended by the San Antonio City Council on Thursday (June 16). This goes into effect June 26.

The bill that was amended was House Bill 1024, the state law put into effect in May 2021 that allowed to-go alcohol sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Antonio International Airport has a whole lot of restaurants and bars to choose from. According to MySanAntonio, you can grab a drink from at least 17 places in terminals A and B, including La Gloria, Vino Volo and Rosario's.