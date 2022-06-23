YG, Tyga Channel Their Inner Kardashian While Shooting New Video
By Tony M. Centeno
June 23, 2022
YG is preparing to release his new collaboration with Tyga, 21 Savage and BIA called "Run" this week. Before the song drops everywhere on Friday, YG decided to give his fans a hilarious preview of what to expect for the song's official music video.
On Wednesday, June 22, YG posted a behind-the-scenes video of him shooting the music video for "Run" with Tyga. In the video, both rappers can be seen in full make-up as they appear to emulate Kim and Khloe Kardashian. YG and Tyga are dressed in an all-black ensemble as they rap the lyrics to "Run" while they ride around in a crispy red Ferrari.
YG has been teasing the song for the past few days. The Compton rapper first signaled the song's arrival earlier this week when he posted a photo of himself and Tyga (without the Kardashian fit) to Instagram and included the release date in his caption. "Run" will be the second single YG has released this year.
Back in February, YG released his collaboration with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo called "Scared Money." Along with the song, the "Big Bank" rapper also confirmed that his upcoming album Pray For Me is on the way. His sixth studio album will drop via Def Jam Recordings late this year. The project comes a year after he teamed up with Mozzy for their joint album Kommunity Service and will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 LP My Life 4Hunnid.
Look out for the eye-popping visuals for YG's new song "Run," which drops this Friday.