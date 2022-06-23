YG, Tyga Channel Their Inner Kardashian While Shooting New Video

YG has been teasing the song for the past few days. The Compton rapper first signaled the song's arrival earlier this week when he posted a photo of himself and Tyga (without the Kardashian fit) to Instagram and included the release date in his caption. "Run" will be the second single YG has released this year.



Back in February, YG released his collaboration with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo called "Scared Money." Along with the song, the "Big Bank" rapper also confirmed that his upcoming album Pray For Me is on the way. His sixth studio album will drop via Def Jam Recordings late this year. The project comes a year after he teamed up with Mozzy for their joint album Kommunity Service and will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 LP My Life 4Hunnid.



Look out for the eye-popping visuals for YG's new song "Run," which drops this Friday.