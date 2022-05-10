YG's 2018 Robbery Case Dismissed In Las Vegas
By Tony M. Centeno
May 10, 2022
Four years after he was accused of stealing from a fan, YG is off the hook. The felony robbery case stemming from an altercation in Las Vegas has been dismissed.
According to a report Rolling Stone published on Monday, May 9, YG, born Keenen Jackson, had his robbery and grand larceny charges dropped after the rapper reached a "nuisance settlement" with the plaintiff. The case was dismissed just a few days before it was supposed to go to trial on May 16. Apparently, the man who claimed Jackson stole his chain back in 2018 didn't want to pursue the case anymore.
“The victim no longer wanted to pursue the case and didn’t want to travel, so the state dismissed it," defense lawyer Gia Marina told Rolling Stone. He was an out-of-state victim."
“YG didn’t steal his chain,” the rapper's lead lawyer Joe Tacopina added. “This was a nuisance settlement. The man lost his neck chain during a scuffle. This was an out-of-court settlement that is confidential.”
Jackson was out with at least 12 people walking through the casino at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino when the alleged victim, who was actually a fan, tried to get a photo with the rapper. The police report said the fan claimed Jackson "wasn't that big of a celebrity anyway" after his photo request was denied by the rapper's entourage. That comment reportedly prompted the rapper and his team to surround the fan. Camera footage also appeared to catch the rapper walking away from the man with what seemed to be "a shiny object" in his hands.
So far, Jackson hasn't commented on his latest victory.