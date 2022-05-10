YG's 2018 Robbery Case Dismissed In Las Vegas

“The victim no longer wanted to pursue the case and didn’t want to travel, so the state dismissed it," defense lawyer Gia Marina told Rolling Stone. He was an out-of-state victim."



“YG didn’t steal his chain,” the rapper's lead lawyer Joe Tacopina added. “This was a nuisance settlement. The man lost his neck chain during a scuffle. This was an out-of-court settlement that is confidential.”



Jackson was out with at least 12 people walking through the casino at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino when the alleged victim, who was actually a fan, tried to get a photo with the rapper. The police report said the fan claimed Jackson "wasn't that big of a celebrity anyway" after his photo request was denied by the rapper's entourage. That comment reportedly prompted the rapper and his team to surround the fan. Camera footage also appeared to catch the rapper walking away from the man with what seemed to be "a shiny object" in his hands.



So far, Jackson hasn't commented on his latest victory.