Imagine Dragons Channel 'Ocean's Eleven' In 'Sharks' Video But With A Twist

Imagine Dragons are planning to release their massive new album Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 next week, and before they do they're giving fans another taste of what to expect from the second act (Act 1 came out last year) with a new single "Sharks."

“There’s like heaviness on this record, but there’s also a lot of irony kind of. 'Bones' and 'Sharks' kind of do a similar thing, where it’s like a lot of tongue in cheek,” singer Dan Reynolds explained about the track in a new interview. “It’s a dark narrative, like 'Sharks' is this narrative of like man, especially as you get older too, it’s like another thing. The world is filled with sharks. And as you get older it becomes more and more evident, but it’s also a self-reflection of like, 'But how can you judge, because how many times have you been a shark?' It’s like you see sharks, but are you one too? You know what I mean? Are you a shark? You’re kind of asking yourself that question. I kind of wanted to find this middle ground that was like, 'Death happens, and the world is filled with selfish people, but is there a way to kind of almost laugh at that, because it is inevitable?' I don’t want it to all be just like emo in that way, but rather a little more like, at the end of the day, you’ve just got to laugh at it.”

Speaking of laughs, the "Sharks" video is a pretty entertaining one. Imagine Dragons channeled Ocean's Eleven and pull off the perfect Las Vegas heist, but with a twist. Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 comes out July 1. Watch the "Sharks" video above.