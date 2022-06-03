Imagine Dragons Reveal Massive Track List For 'Mercury - Act 2'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Imagine Dragons have finally revealed the track list for the second installment of their new album Mercury. The band released the first installment of their fifth studio album last year and now fans will soon get to hear its next part.

On Friday, June 3, the band took to Instagram to unveil the track list for Mercury - Act 2 and it's jam-packed. With another 18 songs in Act 2, the album in its entirety has an impressive 32 songs. Fans have already heard the first track on the album, "Bones," which was released as a single in April. Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds revealed the song is about his "constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life."

Fans will be able to listen to the album in its entirety when it drops on Friday, July 1. As they prepare to release the new album, Imagine Dragons will continue their tour in support of the album and will head back on the road this summer for a second leg. See the full list of dates here.

The track list for Mercury - Act 2 includes the following songs:

  1. Bones
  2. Symphony
  3. Sharks
  4. I Don't Like Myself
  5. Blur
  6. Higher Ground
  7. Crushed
  8. Take It Easy
  9. Waves
  10. I'm Happy
  11. Ferris Wheel
  12. Peace Of Mind
  13. Sirens
  14. Tied
  15. Younger
  16. I Wish
  17. Continual (Feat. Cory Henry)
  18. They Don't Know You Like I Do
Imagine Dragons
