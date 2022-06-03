Imagine Dragons Reveal Massive Track List For 'Mercury - Act 2'

Imagine Dragons have finally revealed the track list for the second installment of their new album Mercury. The band released the first installment of their fifth studio album last year and now fans will soon get to hear its next part.

On Friday, June 3, the band took to Instagram to unveil the track list for Mercury - Act 2 and it's jam-packed. With another 18 songs in Act 2, the album in its entirety has an impressive 32 songs. Fans have already heard the first track on the album, "Bones," which was released as a single in April. Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds revealed the song is about his "constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life."