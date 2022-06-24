'Magical' Vacation Ahead For North Carolina Woman After Lottery Win

A woman in North Carolina plans to take her family on a special vacation after she won a whopping $200,000 lottery prize.

Agnes Gore, of Wilmington, tried her luck in the Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing on June 15 and was shocked to find that she actually won the grand prize, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. She was so shocked at first that she didn't even think the prize was real.

"When I saw it I just started laughing because I really didn't believe it," she said, before adding, "I know it's for real now though."

Gore claimer her prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (June 23), taking home a grand total of $142,020 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, Gore told lottery officials she hopes to pay some of her bills and save for retirement; however she also hopes to treat her young grandson with a trip to the most magical place on Earth.

"I want to take my 10-year-old grandson to Disney World," she said.

Gore wasn't the only lucky North Carolina resident to win big this week. A Waynesville woman also scored a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket, leaving her "sort of in a trance" until she could claim her winnings.