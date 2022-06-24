Mario Declares Victory After Omarion, Ray J Get Clowned For Verzuz Battle

That was just the beginning of this glorified R&B battle. Once the chaos from the bonus battle ended, Mario and Omarion made their way on to the stage. Mario kicked things off by giving Omarion his flowers yet proceeded to bring out B2K impersonators to act as his backup dancers. After the battle got under way, Omarion and Mario performed a mix of their throwbacks and more recent songs. In addition to performing his own bangers like "Touch" and "Icebox," Omarion also reached into his bag of numerous B2K hits and rap features. Meanwhile, Mario chose to stick to his classics.



There were plenty of memorable moments throughout the night. Midway through his performance of "Bria's Interlude," Omarion pulled out a watermelon and started eating it during his set. He also brought out his brother, O'Ryan, who also started going in on the watermelon. That's not the only guest he brought out. Omarion also called on Jeremih to perform "Show Me" as well as Tank.



Mario managed to hit all of his notes in every song he belted out. He held down the crowd with his solo hits like "Just A Friend (2005)," "Crying Out For Me" and "Let Me Love You" before he relied on songs like "Somebody Else" featuring Nicki Minaj and "Get Back" featuring Chris Brown. Based on the crowd at the event and the viewers at home's reactions to his performance, Mario decided to claim victory in the battle.



"R&B Ain’t dead @omarion but you and your friends rest well tonight… 💐" Mario wrote in an Instagram post after the battle.



See what he had to say and check out more scenes from the battle below. You can also watch the entire event below.

