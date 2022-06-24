Michigan Governor Responds To SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade

Today (June 24), the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to NPR. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement regarding the ruling.

Roe v. Wade is a 50-year-old case that served as the basis for legal abortion across the United States. This ruling means that the constitutional right to abortion, which has been upheld for nearly half a century, no longer exists in this country. In addition, abortion rights will most likely be rolled back immediately in nearly half the states, and more restrictions are likely to follow.

Governor Whitmer, who has protected the right to abortion in Michigan with a series of executive actions, released a statement on Twitter. “I want every Michigander to know that I am more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion,” she wrote. “I'll never stop fighting. I'll never give up. For my kids, your kids, and the future of our great state.”

You can read her full statement below.