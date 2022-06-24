Michigan Governor Responds To SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 24, 2022

Barack Obama Campaigns With Joe Biden In Michigan 3 Days Ahead Of Election
Photo: Getty Images

Today (June 24), the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to NPR. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement regarding the ruling.

Roe v. Wade is a 50-year-old case that served as the basis for legal abortion across the United States. This ruling means that the constitutional right to abortion, which has been upheld for nearly half a century, no longer exists in this country. In addition, abortion rights will most likely be rolled back immediately in nearly half the states, and more restrictions are likely to follow.

Governor Whitmer, who has protected the right to abortion in Michigan with a series of executive actions, released a statement on Twitter. “I want every Michigander to know that I am more determined than ever to protect access to safe, legal abortion,” she wrote. “I'll never stop fighting. I'll never give up. For my kids, your kids, and the future of our great state.”

You can read her full statement below.

The comments under the post offer mixed opinions about the issue. One user writes, “Thank you for fighting back!” whole another writes, “You are a snake. We see right through you. You're dividing and destroying this state. You are desperate to win votes, but are catering to the 1%.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.