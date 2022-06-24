Suspected 1930s Land Mine Removed From Beach

By Jason Hall

June 24, 2022

Photo: Indian River County Sheriff's Office

An Air Force crew removed what is believed to be a land mine dating back to the 1930s from a beach in Florida.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the mysterious object, which was located in the area of the 1800 block of South Highway A1A on Vero Beach, warning all beachgoers to "keep 600 feet away from the ordnance" in its initial Facebook post.

The department later updated the post to give the all clear.

"Patrick Air Force Base responded and collected a piece of suspected military ordnance, a possible land mine, that was discovered on the beach this morning," the post stated. "The ordnance was found in the area of the 1800 block of S. Hwy. A1A.

"No injuries were reported."

Posted by Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

An ordnance can include varying types of military supplies, most notably ones used for combat, such as weapons, ammunition, combat vehicles and maintenance equipment, with the sheriff's office specifying that, in this case, the item was identified as a "possible land mine."

WPTV reports responding authorities included representatives from Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County, as well as the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Indian River County Fire Rescue, prior to the device being removed from the beach.

A witness told WPTV that the device was found by an individual checking on sea turtle nests Wednesday (June 22) morning.

