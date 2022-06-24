Suspected 1930s Land Mine Removed From Beach

An Air Force crew removed what is believed to be a land mine dating back to the 1930s from a beach in Florida.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the mysterious object, which was located in the area of the 1800 block of South Highway A1A on Vero Beach, warning all beachgoers to "keep 600 feet away from the ordnance" in its initial Facebook post.

The department later updated the post to give the all clear.

"Patrick Air Force Base responded and collected a piece of suspected military ordnance, a possible land mine, that was discovered on the beach this morning," the post stated. "The ordnance was found in the area of the 1800 block of S. Hwy. A1A.

"No injuries were reported."