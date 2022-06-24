Taylor Swift Shares Her Thoughts On Roe V. Wade Decision

Taylor Swift is speaking out against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying she is "absolutely terrified.

In a 6-3 vote on Friday (June 24), SCOTUS overturned the landmark ruling decided in 1973 that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion, protecting a pregnant person's right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Following the news, the "Evermore" singer voiced her frustrations on Twitter after the court's ruling, quote tweeting a lengthy statement from former First Lady Michelle Obama who said she was "heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Echoing the First Lady's statement, Swift said, "I'm absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that."