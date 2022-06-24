This Is The Most Beautiful Campground In Michigan

In a world where everything is available to you at your fingertips, everyone needs to disconnect sometimes. One fun and easy way to do just that is to spend some time in the great outdoors. You can turn your phone off, shed your responsibilities for a while and breathe in some fresh air. If you are looking to escape to the wilderness, we suggest you check out the best campground in your state.

Outside asked their writers and editors for their favorite campsites across the country, allowing them to tap into a wealth of local expertise. They named the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore as the best site in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a family-friendly weekend getaway for anyone interested in a beach vacation in the Midwest. Situated on the northern end of the state and bordering Lake Michigan, the park’s miles of lakefront beach paired with old forests and shoreline-hugging hikes create a playground for all levels of campers. Campsites are reservable and start at $31 per night.

