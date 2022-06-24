This Is The Most Beautiful Campground In Wisconsin

In a world where everything is available to you at your fingertips, everyone needs to disconnect sometimes. One fun and easy way to do just that is to spend some time in the great outdoors. You can turn your phone off, shed your responsibilities for a while and breathe in some fresh air. If you are looking to escape to the wilderness, we suggest you check out the best campground in your state.

Outside asked their writers and editors for their favorite campsites across the country, allowing them to tap into a wealth of local expertise. They named Ice Age Campground as the most beautiful site in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

This 9,000-acre park surrounding a 374-acre reservoir offers a swath of activities that you can’t do at many of the state’s other 15,000 lakes. Swimming, paddling, mountain biking, and hiking are all at your disposal from the central Ice Age Campground ($20), which has a mix of wooded and open sites geared toward tent campers (no hookups) about a mile from the shoreline. Make sure you hike the nearby 2.6-mile East Bluff Trail, which climbs 500 feet to the top of the bluffs overlooking the lake.

