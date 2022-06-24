This Is The Most Beautiful Campground In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 24, 2022

Couple camping
Photo: Getty Images

In a world where everything is available to you at your fingertips, everyone needs to disconnect sometimes. One fun and easy way to do just that is to spend some time in the great outdoors. You can turn your phone off, shed your responsibilities for a while and breathe in some fresh air. If you're looking to escape to the wilderness, we suggest you check out the best campground in your state.

Outside asked their writers and editors for their favorite campsites across the country, allowing them to tap into a wealth of local expertise. They named the campground at northern Ohio's South Bass Island State Park as the best site in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

The campground at northern Ohio’s South Bass Island State Park has a lot going for it. There’s the shade from a grove of massive oak trees, the view of Lake Erie from the campground’s perch atop a 40-foot-high limestone bluff, as well as a swimming beach and boat launch, all wrapped up in classic Great Lakes wilderness. Your camp will be only two miles from the mainland in Lake Erie, best explored by kayak or boat. 

Traveling soon? Check out the full list of all the best campgrounds in the United States here.

