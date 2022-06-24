This Is The Most Popular Type Of Pizza In Alabama

Deep dish is the most popular type of pizza in the state of Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking each state's most popular type of pizza, which included deep dish as the top choice for Alabama.

"Deep dish pizza is the second most popular across the states with nine ordering it the most," Eat This, Not That's Meghan Cameron wrote. "Alabama is also the state with the least expensive pizza orders overall."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most popular type of pizza in every state: