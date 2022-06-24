YG, Tyga Pull Off A Bank Heist With Help From 21 Savage & BIA

They try to act natural until a fans spots them and forces them to draw their guns. They make out with the money and drive off, which sparks a police chase. BIA acts as a distraction and blocks the police while 21 Savage helps the duo from his control room. The song, which is produced by DVLP, Bandz, JetsonMade, Swish and Xay, contains another catchy verse and hook from YG while the rest of the squad throws down their quick-16's.



"Run" is the latest record to from YG this year following his collaboration with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, "Scared Money." It may end up on his upcoming album Pray For Me, which is expected to drop this year. YG hasn't confirmed a release date for his sixth studio album yet, but he could reveal it sooner than later.



Watch YG and Tyga become the 'Calabasas Sisters' in their "Run" video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

