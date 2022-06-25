'Bachelorette' Star Undergoes Leg Amputation Surgery

A former Bachelorette contestant announced this week he underwent leg amputation surgery after suffering from a chronic disease.

Cam Ayala — from Hannah Brown's season (15) of The Bachelorette and Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise (2019) — shared on social media that his right leg was amputated. He suffers from lymphedema, which is "the build-up of fluid in soft body tissues when the lymph system is damaged or blocked," according to the National Cancer Institute.

The Texas native shared a few post-surgery photos and videos on Instagram on Friday (June 24) with the caption, "Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR 🙏🏽✝️." The first photo is Cam laying in a hospital bed with a friend standing over him to the tune of "With A Little Help From My Friends." He also shared a video of him walking alongside doctors and using a walker.

Earlier this week, Cam shared a video of himself getting ready for the gym with the caption, "LAST time putting ON and taking OFF a FULL compression sleeve... 23 years of Love/Hate #LYMPHEDEMA. My FINAL workout with my 2 God-given legs." Cam was born with lymphedema and has had 16 surgeries over seven years before seeking an amputation, according to E! News.

The reality star recently teamed up with Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates, who also suffers from lymphedema, to raise awareness about the medical condition, according to People. He also works for a nonprofit, Lymphatic Education & Research Network, which aims to fight lymphedema and lymphatic disease through education, research and advocacy.

"It's been interesting talking about all the skeletons and demons in my closets and really grappling with grief and future loss. I know a planned amputation is very different than a sporadic amputation, but I know that there's a bigger picture and a bigger story and a bigger purpose that God has for all of this," he said.