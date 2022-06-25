Here's When You Can Expect J-Hope's Solo Album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope shared exciting new details about his upcoming solo project Jack In The Box on Saturday (June 25.)

Bit Hit announced on Weverse that the album will be dropping on July 15 and that its first single will be out on July 1. According to the statement, the album “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” They added that “diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced.” J-Hope also shared a post on Instagram today with a colorful animated clip showing off the album's title. “‘J’ack in the box,” he wrote in the caption.

See the post below: