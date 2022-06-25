Here's When You Can Expect J-Hope's Solo Album 'Jack In The Box'

By Yashira C.

June 25, 2022

BTS' J-Hope shared exciting new details about his upcoming solo project Jack In The Box on Saturday (June 25.)

Bit Hit announced on Weverse that the album will be dropping on July 15 and that its first single will be out on July 1. According to the statement, the album “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” They added that “diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced.” J-Hope also shared a post on Instagram today with a colorful animated clip showing off the album's title. “‘J’ack in the box,” he wrote in the caption.

See the post below:

BTS recently announced that they would be taking a hiatus to focus on solo projects, which was later cleared up by their label as being a "break" and not a hiatus. J-Hope was the first member of the group to announce a solo project a couple of weeks ago. A statement from the group's reps said that J-Hope will mark "the beginning of his upcoming solo album" and that the group "will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists.” It's an exciting time for J-Hope, as it was announced earlier this month that he will be headlining Chicago's Lollapalooza.

