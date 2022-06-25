Miley Cyrus has opened up about her experience having Pete Davidson as her co-host for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The "Can't Be Tamed" singer praised the comedian's "professionalism" and shared the unique way they wrote the show together in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Miley was asked when she decided to have Davidson as her co-host, to which she replied: "We thought that Pete was ideal for that role. There is something about him that’s very classic and his professionalism is off the charts, but there’s also a danger there. And that’s something that we really wanted for New Year’s because there always should be that energy of [not knowing] exactly what’s going to happen." She later added, "We knew that Pete would bring something really unique because I’ve never watched a New Year’s show that had sketches and comedy in a very improvised way that Pete can do."

Elsewhere in the interview, the "ATTENTION" singer revealed that she and Davidson "wrote the show over text message." She explained, "There were a lot of reasons why we all couldn’t be sitting around a big writers table like we do at SNL, so it was awesome that we were able to work this all out via FaceTime or text, and sending pictures and songs back and forth. I sent him [the Will Smith song] 'Miami' and said, 'Would you want to open the show with this?' He had a rewrite within the next day."