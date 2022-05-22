Watch Pete Davidson's Hilarious 'Goodbye For Now' To SNL

On Saturday night (May 21), Pete Davidson bid farewell to Saturday Night Live in a hilarious final "Weekend Update" sketch. Watch the video above.

He started off with, “Hello Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye." Davidson later brought up Ariana Grande, though he didn't mention his current girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Just the day before, his departure from the show was announced. Davidson first joined the SNL cast in 2014 at the age of 20 and has gained widespread success since. Three of the comedian's co-stars— Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney — are reportedly set to leave the show as well.

Before taking the SNL stage, Davidson penned a heartfelt goodbye message to the show on Dave Sirius' account alongside a sweet video. "This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then," he wrote. Read the full message and see the post below.