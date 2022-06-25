Protests Sweep Cities Across The Country After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Crowds of people across the country took to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24) night.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Supreme Court building chanting "Women's rights are human rights" and "My body, my choice." They were also met by pro-life protesters who were celebrating the decision to overturn the landmark ruling that gave women the right to have an abortion.

Protesters also gathered in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, San Francisco, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle.

While the protesters were mostly peaceful, violence did break out in some cities. In Phoenix, law enforcement had to use tear gas to break up a protest outside of the state Senate Building. Lawmakers were inside at the time and had to be taken to a secure room after protesters tried to kick down the doors.

In Florida, two anti-abortion protesters were arrested outside of the only abortion clinic in Polk County.

In New York City, hundreds of protesters marched from Union Station to Washington Square Park. While the protest remained peaceful, the New York City Police Department said that at least 20 people were arrested. No information was given about what charges they were facing.

More demonstrations are expected throughout the weekend.