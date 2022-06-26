Chloe Bailey Gives Sultry 'Surprise' Performance At 2022 BET Awards

Before she hit the BET Awards red carpet, she teased fans for what was to come for her performance. In several Instagram Stories, she hyped up her performance, preparing everyone watching to "get ready to be entertained" and even sharing a new take on the "disaster girl" meme that predicted how the night will go after "Chlöe [leaves] the BET after burning that stage."

Though Chlöe is a mesmerizing performer in her own right, she has drawn comparisons from everyone between Beyonce to her sister and Chloe x Halle duo mate Halle Bailey. When speaking of the comparisons to the "Break My Soul" singer, Chlöe gushed about her relationship with her mentor and music advisor.

"[Beyonce and I] talk about any and everything, and I'm just so grateful to have her stamp of approval," she said. "She always gives me words of encouragement, you have no idea how much that means to me."

When it comes to the public comparing her to her sister, however, Chlöe is less forgiving, calling the critiques "shallow."

"I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I," she told In The Know. "It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing. It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they're different in some ways."