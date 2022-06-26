Rage Against The Machine Reveal Special Plans For First Two Reunion Shows

Rage Against the Machine has always been a political band, and as protests sweep the country following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the rockers have announced they will donate $475,000 to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois thanks to charity ticket sales from their first two reunion shows, in East Troy and Chicago, respectively.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the group wrote in an Instagram post. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.”

“Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist,” they concluded their message.

Guitarist Tom Morello shared his own family's horrific story about a time when abortion was illegal. "My great grandmother, Mary Maude Fitzgerald, died from an illegal, unsafe abortion," he wrote. "Her widower, Thomas Fitzgerald, an itinerant worker, couldn’t raise their 3 kids alone and sent them off to families that used them as servants. He died alone of TB in a work camp."

RATM head on the road next month. See a full list of tour dates here and see Morello's post and the band's statement below.