Rage Against The Machine Reveal Special Plans For First Two Reunion Shows

By Katrina Nattress

June 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images North America

Rage Against the Machine has always been a political band, and as protests sweep the country following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the rockers have announced they will donate $475,000 to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois thanks to charity ticket sales from their first two reunion shows, in East Troy and Chicago, respectively.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the group wrote in an Instagram post. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.”

“Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist,” they concluded their message.

Guitarist Tom Morello shared his own family's horrific story about a time when abortion was illegal. "My great grandmother, Mary Maude Fitzgerald, died from an illegal, unsafe abortion," he wrote. "Her widower, Thomas Fitzgerald, an itinerant worker, couldn’t raise their 3 kids alone and sent them off to families that used them as servants. He died alone of TB in a work camp."

RATM head on the road next month. See a full list of tour dates here and see Morello's post and the band's statement below.

Rage Against the Machine
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.