Watch: Doechii Delivers Radiating Performance Of 'Persuasive' & 'Crazy'

Since releasing her first EP Coven Music Session Vol. 1 in 2019, Doechii has continued to make a name for herself with every new song she makes. In the past three years, she's dropped other projects like Oh The Places You'll Go (2020) and Bra-Less (2021). This year has been an especially busy time for Doechii. The rapper out of Tampa, Fla. made history back in March when she became the first female rapper to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment.



“I’m excited to run with Top Dawg – to work, to have a home for my overflowing ideas,” Doechii said in a statement at the time. “I want to create a new vision, a new lane, and so much music. Everyone is invited to the Doechii dominance.”