Watch: Doechii Delivers Radiating Performance Of 'Persuasive' & 'Crazy'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 27, 2022
Doechii made her first award show appearance at last year's BET Hip-Hop Awards when she joined Isaiah Rashad and Kal Banx on stage to help him perform their collaboration "Wat U Sed." Now she's making her debut at the BET Awards with her own solo set.
On Sunday, June 26, TDE's latest signee descended from the above and landed on stage rocking a sparkling body suit with matching knee-high boots. She delivered a zesty performance of "Persuasive" with the help of a live band behind her. In between songs, Doechii ripped off her lengthy wig and illuminated the room with a fiery showcase of her latest single "Crazy."
Since releasing her first EP Coven Music Session Vol. 1 in 2019, Doechii has continued to make a name for herself with every new song she makes. In the past three years, she's dropped other projects like Oh The Places You'll Go (2020) and Bra-Less (2021). This year has been an especially busy time for Doechii. The rapper out of Tampa, Fla. made history back in March when she became the first female rapper to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment.
“I’m excited to run with Top Dawg – to work, to have a home for my overflowing ideas,” Doechii said in a statement at the time. “I want to create a new vision, a new lane, and so much music. Everyone is invited to the Doechii dominance.”
I’m TDE’s first woman rapper and I’m honored to be apart of the family. Proud to carry on the legacy of hip hop with TDE family! #DOECHIISZN hoe! pic.twitter.com/YoAsLLh6pg— Swamp Princess 🐊 (@iamdoechii) March 18, 2022
“Top Dawg Entertainment is all about growth and expansion and providing a platform for talented artists to express their art," TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said about adding her to the roster. "With that being said I’d like to welcome Doechii to the TDE team. Doechii’s energy is infectious and I’m excited to see her blossom and share her gifts with the world.”
Doechii celebrated her latest achievement with TDE by releasing her song "Persuasive." A few weeks later, she served up the raunchy video for her latest single "Crazy." Watch her performance of both songs at the 2022 BET Awards below.