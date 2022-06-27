5SOS Give Fans Update After Drummer Ashton Irwin's Hospitalization

By Yashira C.

June 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

5 Seconds of Summer gave fans an update on Ashton Irwin's health on Monday (June 27) after the drummer was hospitalized for "extreme heat exhaustion" during a Houston, TX show.

The band wrote on their IG stories: “As you may have heard, last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review. As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion.” They added that Irwin was, "Thankfully and most importantly feeling OK and recovering very well."

A few hours after posting the update, the band shared a change to their tour plans after the incident. They stated that "following medical advice" they will be postponing their Arkansas show tomorrow night to next month, before asking fans to respect Irwin's privacy as he rests and gets back to "full fitness." Earlier this month, 5SOS got fans excited for their new album by performing at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango. The band played a handful of new songs set to be on their upcoming fifth studio album 5SOS5: "Me Myself & I," "Complete Mess," and "Take My Hand."

See the band's update post below.

