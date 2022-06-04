5 Seconds Of Summer Get Fans Pumped For Their New Album At Wango Tango
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 5, 2022
Fans couldn't contain themselves when 5 Seconds Of Summer hit the iHeartRadio Wango Tango stage on Saturday, June 4. The four-piece band slowly made their way to the stage and hit the ground running. Opening with their 2020 track "No Shame," singer Luke Hemmings gave a rousing vocal performance with equally passionate backup from bandmembers Calum Hood (bass guitar), Michael Clifford (guitar), and Ashton Irwin (drum kit). Hemmings continued to show off his impressive vocal range, flipping into some flawless falsetto for the song "Easier" off their fourth studio album Calm, which dropped in 2020.
Anyone know these guys? 🙌🏼 #5sos #WangoTango2022 @1027KIISFM pic.twitter.com/nWSZ1nf5Px— JoJo Wright (@JoJoWright) June 5, 2022
The Australian band gave fans a taste of their newest music with "Me Myself & I." The song will be featured on their upcoming fifth studio album 5SOS5, which is scheduled for a September 23rd release. It was accompanied by other two other singles "Complete Mess," and "Take My Hand."
The band then shifted into their earlier songs with their perfect power-pop song "She Looks So Perfect." The song was one of their biggest hits off their self-titled debut album in 2014. With their boy band heartthrob looks and their edgy pop musical offerings, 5SOS was immediately a hit. In line with high emotions from previous performers, Lauv and Lauren Spencer-Smith, 5SOS performed their emotional track "Youngblood." Fans passionately sang and pumped their fists in the air to the song's pulsing beat. To close out the show, Hemmings instructed the crowd to jump together and sing their hearts out for the last round of the song's infectious chorus.
The group gave a bonafide rockstar exit, walking off stage to the soundtrack of whining guitar feedback. They'll be back on stages across the country with a summer run of shows starting in Vancouver, Canada, and ending in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
In addition to 5SOS, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featured performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE, and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk.