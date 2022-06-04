5 Seconds Of Summer Get Fans Pumped For Their New Album At Wango Tango

The Australian band gave fans a taste of their newest music with "Me Myself & I." The song will be featured on their upcoming fifth studio album 5SOS5, which is scheduled for a September 23rd release. It was accompanied by other two other singles "Complete Mess," and "Take My Hand."

The band then shifted into their earlier songs with their perfect power-pop song "She Looks So Perfect." The song was one of their biggest hits off their self-titled debut album in 2014. With their boy band heartthrob looks and their edgy pop musical offerings, 5SOS was immediately a hit. In line with high emotions from previous performers, Lauv and Lauren Spencer-Smith, 5SOS performed their emotional track "Youngblood." Fans passionately sang and pumped their fists in the air to the song's pulsing beat. To close out the show, Hemmings instructed the crowd to jump together and sing their hearts out for the last round of the song's infectious chorus.