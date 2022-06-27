Amtrak Train With 243 Passengers Derailed After Striking Dump Truck

By Bill Galluccio

June 27, 2022

US-ECONOMY-TRANSPORT-AMTRAK-CHICAGO
Photo: Getty Images

An Amtrak train derailed in Mendon, Missouri, after striking a dump truck at a public crossing. Officials said there were 243 passengers on the Southwest Chief train 4, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Officials have not said how many people were injured or if anybody died in the crash.

A passenger who was uninjured in the derailment told The Daily Beast he saw multiple people being taken away on stretchers.

“They’ve got every rescue helicopter and crew here from every direction,” Ron Goulet told the news outlet over the phone. “We are in Chariton County, Missouri. The train toppled over on its side. Every seat was sold out full, and they were packing people into the observation car because they were so full. There are plenty of people on backboards being taken by paramedics.”

Photos on social media showed several cars on their sides and passengers helping each other out of the train.

