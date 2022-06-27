3 Dead, 2 Injured After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Car

An Amtrak train crashed into a car that attempted to cross the trail tracks near Brentwood, California on Sunday (June 26), resulting in the death of three people and injuring two others, according to local officials.

The crash was reported to the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District received a report at around 1:00 p.m., NBC Bay Area reports.

All five of the individuals killed or injured were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, which took place on the 300 block of Orwood Road in a dirt road area.

The three people killed in the crash were all pronounced dead at the scene. Two other individuals were hospitalized due to "major injuries," including an 8-year-old child, NBC Bay Area reports.

"It's not uncommon that we've had accidents at that crossing," said East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Steve Aubert.

Amtrak confirmed all 89 passengers and crew on board during the time of the crash were uninjured, however, the accident delayed service for three hours as firefighters and railroad investigators worked on the scene.

East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the injured adult and the three people killed in the crash were airlifted to John Muri Medical Center in Walnut Creek and the child was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Relatives of the child confirmed his age to NBC Bay Area.