Baby Alive After Pregnant Michigan Woman Is Killed During Hit-And-Run

A pregnant woman died Sunday (June 26) after being struck by a vehicle in a Southfield, Michigan, parking lot, according to the Detroit News. However, the baby she was carrying is alive.

Police and paramedics were called to the Country Court Apartments at 25509 Greenfield Road near Interstate 696 at about 3:18 p.m. on Sunday. They had received a report that a pregnant woman was hit by a vehicle while she was walking through the apartment's parking lot.

The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital. She and her child were then listed in critical condition that evening. She later died from her injures, but the baby's condition, at the time of this writing, has been updated to stable.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the accident on foot, but was located by police near Lincoln and Greenfield roads minutes after the incident. Detectives interviewed the individual and then ultimately released them.

“This incident is possibly in connection with another, which remains under investigation,” according to Monday's release. Anyone with any information about the incident has been asked to call Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 and reference case number 22-21053.