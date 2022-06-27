DMX's New Posthumous Song Is Reportedly 'Fake'

“X-Ray Records took vocals that were never intended to be released from the The Redemption of the Beast sessions circa 2014, repurposed the production to some ridiculous s**t rock soundscape,” Markoff told HipHopDX. “The owner of the label Brian Perrera even had the nerve to give himself a writers credit on this feeble attempt to sway loyal DMX fans who would kill to have and hear some authorized quality posthumous DMX music at their disposal."



This isn't the first time that X-Ray Records/Cleopatra has released music from Dark Man X. The L.A.-based label previously released a collaboration featuring DMX and Bootsy Collins called "X Moves." Markoff alleged that the rock-type track is also another fraudulent song, however, his claim hasn't been confirmed. "X Moves" dropped just hours before the rapper passed away last year with support from Bootsy Collins. The label's founder and co-producer of the track Brian Perera issued a statement about the song upon its release.



“As ‘X Moves’ shows, he is still one of the most innovative and original hip-hop artists around," Perera said of the record. "Our hearts go out to all of DMX’s family, friends and supporters.”



Perera has not responded to the allegations Markoff made about "Know What I Am."

