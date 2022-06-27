Gabi & Scotty McCreery Share Adorable New Maternity Photos

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have shared new photos from their maternity announcement. The couple posed for an exclusive photoshoot with People to announce the exciting news on June 21st. "Just sharing a few more of our fave new fam pics," Gabi wrote in the Instagram caption. "Feeling very blessed and thankful for all the kind words this week! We can’t wait to share our little man with y’all."

The couple is expecting their first child and revealed that they have always talked about having children. "We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," Scotty told People. "We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."