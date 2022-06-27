Gabi & Scotty McCreery Share Adorable New Maternity Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 27, 2022
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have shared new photos from their maternity announcement. The couple posed for an exclusive photoshoot with People to announce the exciting news on June 21st. "Just sharing a few more of our fave new fam pics," Gabi wrote in the Instagram caption. "Feeling very blessed and thankful for all the kind words this week! We can’t wait to share our little man with y’all."
The couple is expecting their first child and revealed that they have always talked about having children. "We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," Scotty told People. "We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."
Gabi married Scotty in June 2018 and discovered she was pregnant earlier this year. She explained to People that her decision to tell her country music star husband "didn't go quite as planned." Gabi had initially planned to tell him after picking him up from the airport. "Well, his flight got delayed, so that didn't work out," she recalled. Ultimately, she decided to tell him the next morning after a hockey game. "I'm over there drinking beers, having a good time, and she's like, 'I think I'll just lay low tonight,' so I was like, 'Okay,' " Scotty added. "I didn't think anything of it."
Scotty and Gabi are expected to welcome their baby boy in November.