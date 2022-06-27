Patriots Teammate Say Mac Jones Has 'So Much Dog In Him'

Mac Jones' New England Patriots teammates continue to talk him up as he enters his second NFL season.

During an appearance on Good Morning Football, tight end Jonnu Smith discussed Jones' mental approach and what makes the 23-year-old a strong presence in the locker room.

"Honestly, man, just the way he can turn it on," Smith said of Jones via NFL.com. "Mac is definitely one of the most goofiest guys in the locker room, to be honest, man. But when he steps on that field, he's a different character. He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him. Once he flips that switch, he's a whole different character. Some guys don't know how to cut that on and cut that off when it's time to do it. He's so young. He's poised. He's got a little swagger to him, man. I'm glad he's throwing us passes. That's my guy."