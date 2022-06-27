Harden was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a boat and fleeing police. Police records show that the 20-year-old was out on felony bond due to previous charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which he received last summer.



The new charges come nearly a year after Harden was arrested by U.S. Marshalls while he was in a hotel room at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Aventura. He was found in his bed while laying next to an AK-47 pistol. The rapper was accused of riding in a car with several associates when they broke the gate at a parking garage in South Beach. Harden reportedly pointed a semi-automatic weapon at a person who attempted to stop their car before they fled the scene.



He was arrested a week before his scheduled set at Rolling Loud Miami. A few months after his arrest, SpotemGottem was also shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on I-95 in Miami.



Harden is currently being held at the Miami-Dade County jail in Downtown. Watch him appear in court over his police chase on the water below.

