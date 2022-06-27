Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested After Fleeing From Police On A Jet Ski
By Tony M. Centeno
June 27, 2022
SpotemGottem is well-known for his smash hit "Beat Box," but police in Miami-Dade County now know him for a different reason. They recently saw him as the rapper who led them on a chase on the water while driving a jet ski.
According to a report Local 10 posted on Monday, June 27, the Jacksonville, Fla. native, who currently resides in the Midtown neighborhood of Miami, was riding an orange jet ski near the Miami Marine Stadium on Sunday afternoon when police noticed he was speeding. The "Spotty 2 Hotty" rapper, born Nehemiah Harden, began to go even faster when cops spotted him but eventually they got him and took him into custody.
Footage of SpotemGottem getting arrested after he allegedly ran from police on a jetski.👀 pic.twitter.com/HJ6NIcJUxo— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) June 27, 2022
Harden was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a boat and fleeing police. Police records show that the 20-year-old was out on felony bond due to previous charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which he received last summer.
The new charges come nearly a year after Harden was arrested by U.S. Marshalls while he was in a hotel room at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Aventura. He was found in his bed while laying next to an AK-47 pistol. The rapper was accused of riding in a car with several associates when they broke the gate at a parking garage in South Beach. Harden reportedly pointed a semi-automatic weapon at a person who attempted to stop their car before they fled the scene.
He was arrested a week before his scheduled set at Rolling Loud Miami. A few months after his arrest, SpotemGottem was also shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on I-95 in Miami.
Harden is currently being held at the Miami-Dade County jail in Downtown. Watch him appear in court over his police chase on the water below.