Sea Lion Spotted Relaxing On San Diego Golf Course

If you plan to spend a day putting around a golf course, the only creatures you expect to encounter are fellow golfers and the occasional bird flying overhead. You would never expect to see a marine animal relaxing on the green, miles away from the nearest shoreline, but that's exactly what happened last week when a stray sea lion found its way onto a San Diego County golf course.

The strange sighting occurred on Thursday (June 23) when resort staff at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad noticed a sea lion hanging out on one of the golf courses, per CBS 8. Somehow, the creature had maneuvered its way onto the course, three miles away from the ocean. Check out photos here.

It's unclear how long the sea lion was on the golf course, but staff were able to report it to the SeaWorld rescue team who sent workers to the resort to quickly remove the animal from the golf course and return it to the ocean, thereby ending its adventures on land.

While this may be a strange sight, the news outlet reports this isn't the only time in recent memory that a sea lion has hopped its way to a place it shouldn't be. In January, one found its way onto a San Diego freeway, stopping traffic until it could be safely moved across the road.