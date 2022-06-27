These Are The Best Nachos In California

If you were not already hungry, you might be after reading this.

Nachos are for everyone. This classic dish can be made as an appetizer or a whole meal depending on the quantity of toppings. A plate of nachos can simply feature corn chips and melted cheese, or a mountain of meat, onions, jalapeños, beans, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and sour cream. Some nachos can be made buffalo chicken-style, with shredded turkey and beef, cubed steak, pulled pork, or tofu depending on dietary restrictions and preferences. Regardless of your taste, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves up the best nachos around.

According to Lovefood, the best plate of nachos in all of California can be found in Pasadena at Gus's BBQ. Gus's serves a heaping plate of nachos with just about any topping desired. Guests are able to customize the dish to their liking, but the most famous plate of nachos at this restaurant features pulled BBQ pork, various smoked cheeses, beans, and pickled jalapeños with guacamole.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the nachos at Gus's BBQ:

"As one of LA's oldest restaurants, Gus’s BBQ is where you’ll find the best nachos in the Golden State. The rich and cheesy dish features succulent pulled pork in a barbecue sauce, along with a four-cheese sauce, baked beans, smoked mozzarella and Monterey Jack, while chopped tomatoes, red onion, pickled jalapeños and guacamole keep it fresh. It has two more locations in Claremont and Porter Ranch."

