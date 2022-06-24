This California Drive-In Movie Theatre Is One Of The Best In America

Drive-ins never go out of style, and Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy a good movie beneath the stars. These cozy little theaters make the perfect spot for a night out with friends, a date, or a fun event for the whole family! After checking to see if there is a movie playing that interests you; pack up the car with snacks and blankets and get ready for a relaxing evening outdoors. This particular drive-in theatre is rated as one of the best drive-in movie theaters in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, one of the best drive-in movie theaters in all of California is the Sunset Drive-In. This drive-in charges $11 for adults and only $5 per child.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about one of the best drive-in movie theaters in California:

"This theater is just off scenic Highway 101 and shows new films seven nights a week for admission prices ranging from $5 per child (5-11) to $11 per adult. Swap meets are held in the car park by day on Sundays. The theater box office now opens at 7:30 p.m. for film screenings posted on the theater's Facebook page."

For more information regarding the best movie theaters throughout the country visit HERE.