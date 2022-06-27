This Restaurant Has The Best Ramen In North Carolina

Nothing says comfort quite like a warm bowl of delicious ramen, with its flavorful broth, filling veggies and chewy noodles. As more restaurants offering the dish continue opening around North Carolina, it's hard to know where to start to find the best of the best.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best ramen in each state, including one dish served in Charlotte that earned the designation of best in North Carolina. According to the site:

"Whether you're a ramen purist — think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth — or you fancy a tradition with a twist, then we've got you covered."

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best ramen in the state?

Roppongi Ramen Bar

Located in Charlotte, Roppongi Ramen Bar serves up the best ramen in the entire state, with the Spicy Miso Ramen being named the best of the best. Promising to "transform your noodle experience," Roppongi Ramen Bar is located at 9629 Monroe Road in Charlotte.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Industrial decor sets the tone for this modern Japanese restaurant in Charlotte. The menu is small and considered, with fried chicken and tasty gyoza joining a handful of traditional ramen dishes. Plump for Spicy Miso Ramen, which is hailed by diners as the best around. Pork chashu (braised pork) is paired with a chicken and dried seafood broth, which is lifted with a homemade soybean paste."

To see the full list of the best ramen in each state, check out the report here.